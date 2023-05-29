Kharge calls Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to Delhi

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a bid to resolve the rift between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, the Congress high command has summoned both for separate meetings with party

president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday.

A few days ago, the meeting scheduled on Friday could not be held because Gehlot had apparently fallen ill. The Congress now hopes that the long-standing feud can be solved by Kharge holding talks with the two leaders.

Sources said the Congress chief has instructed the state in-charge and co-in-charges of Rajasthan to remain in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. From the central side, Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will participate in talks. From the state side, party chief Govind Dotasara, Gehlot, and Pilot may attend the meeting.

Flush with the Karnataka victory, the top central leadership of the party does not want to leave any stone unturned to capitalise on the situation. At stake are elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, which are due later this year. Political analysts believe that the party's high command is not as confident about Rajasthan as it is about Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. This lack of confidence stems from the desert state’s tradition of changing power after every state election. Another key factor is the rivalry between the two main pillars of the party in the state, Gehlot and Pilot.

It is believed that the Delhi meeting may provide an opportunity to find a formula for reconciliation between the two leaders. However, based on recent developments, the prospects of peace seem slim. Despite strict instructions, Pilot has given an ultimatum to the government of his own party, setting a deadline of May 31 for addressing his demands.

Given these circumstances, it is speculated that the high command may present some options by assigning different roles to Gehlot and Pilot before the elections. A senior Congress leader suggested that one of the options would be to reappoint Pilot as the party’s state president. However, Gehlot might oppose it by citing the satisfactory performance of the current state president, Govind Singh Dotasara who comes from the Jat community, a major vote bank. The party leadership may ask Gehlot to appoint Dotasara as the deputy CM.

Another option the top leadership is said to be considering is to project Pilot as the chief ministerial face for the next election. However, considering the deep resentment that has developed between Gehlot and Pilot, it is unlikely that Gehlot would agree to this option.

Raj ALTERNATES BETWEEN 2 PARTIES

Political analysts believe that the party high command is not as confident about Rajasthan as it is about Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. This lack of confidence stems from the desert state’s tradition of changing power after every state election. Another key factor is the rivalry between the two main pillars of the party in the state, Gehlot and Pilot.



JAIPUR: In a bid to resolve the rift between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, the Congress high command has summoned both for separate meetings with party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday. A few days ago, the meeting scheduled on Friday could not be held because Gehlot had apparently fallen ill. The Congress now hopes that the long-standing feud can be solved by Kharge holding talks with the two leaders. Sources said the Congress chief has instructed the state in-charge and co-in-charges of Rajasthan to remain in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. From the central side, Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will participate in talks. From the state side, party chief Govind Dotasara, Gehlot, and Pilot may attend the meeting.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Flush with the Karnataka victory, the top central leadership of the party does not want to leave any stone unturned to capitalise on the situation. At stake are elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, which are due later this year. Political analysts believe that the party's high command is not as confident about Rajasthan as it is about Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. This lack of confidence stems from the desert state’s tradition of changing power after every state election. Another key factor is the rivalry between the two main pillars of the party in the state, Gehlot and Pilot. It is believed that the Delhi meeting may provide an opportunity to find a formula for reconciliation between the two leaders. However, based on recent developments, the prospects of peace seem slim. Despite strict instructions, Pilot has given an ultimatum to the government of his own party, setting a deadline of May 31 for addressing his demands. Given these circumstances, it is speculated that the high command may present some options by assigning different roles to Gehlot and Pilot before the elections. A senior Congress leader suggested that one of the options would be to reappoint Pilot as the party’s state president. However, Gehlot might oppose it by citing the satisfactory performance of the current state president, Govind Singh Dotasara who comes from the Jat community, a major vote bank. The party leadership may ask Gehlot to appoint Dotasara as the deputy CM. Another option the top leadership is said to be considering is to project Pilot as the chief ministerial face for the next election. However, considering the deep resentment that has developed between Gehlot and Pilot, it is unlikely that Gehlot would agree to this option. Raj ALTERNATES BETWEEN 2 PARTIES Political analysts believe that the party high command is not as confident about Rajasthan as it is about Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. This lack of confidence stems from the desert state’s tradition of changing power after every state election. Another key factor is the rivalry between the two main pillars of the party in the state, Gehlot and Pilot.