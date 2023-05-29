Maoists threaten to boycott rights activist in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Bastar Maoists issued a statement to boycott rights activist Shubhranshu Chowdhary’s campaign ‘Chaikle Maandi’ (meeting for peace and prosperity) to initiate peace talks. Chowdhary, the convenor of ‘The New Peace Process’ campaign, believes there is complete silence with the ongoing violence in Chhattisgarh with no visible effort carried out to end the deadlock.

“Is so-called social activist Shubhranshu Chowdhary a well-wisher of tribals or corporate companies? His campaign is sponsored by the Centre, state government and corporates. It will not succeed”, issued by the Dandakaranya North sub-zonal bureau.

Undeterred Chowdhary said that tribal people are passing resolutions in their meetings to impress upon the state to start a dialogue process with Maoists for peace in the region as promised by Congress in their last election manifesto.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had earlier reiterated that the door for talks remains open if the rebels had to express their faith in the Constitution and give up arms

RAIPUR: Bastar Maoists issued a statement to boycott rights activist Shubhranshu Chowdhary’s campaign ‘Chaikle Maandi’ (meeting for peace and prosperity) to initiate peace talks. Chowdhary, the convenor of ‘The New Peace Process’ campaign, believes there is complete silence with the ongoing violence in Chhattisgarh with no visible effort carried out to end the deadlock. “Is so-called social activist Shubhranshu Chowdhary a well-wisher of tribals or corporate companies? His campaign is sponsored by the Centre, state government and corporates. It will not succeed”, issued by the Dandakaranya North sub-zonal bureau. Undeterred Chowdhary said that tribal people are passing resolutions in their meetings to impress upon the state to start a dialogue process with Maoists for peace in the region as promised by Congress in their last election manifesto. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had earlier reiterated that the door for talks remains open if the rebels had to express their faith in the Constitution and give up arms