PM Modi opens new Parliament, opposition absent

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid boycott by around 20 opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building at a grand ceremony that included a havan, multi-faith prayers and the installation of the Sengol in a special enclosure in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Delivering his maiden speech from the new House, Modi said the new Parliament building marks the dawn of a self-reliant and developed India, which will also inspire the progress of other nations. “Every decision taken here will lay the foundation of India’s glorious future... the way to empower the poor, Dalits, backwards, tribals, divyangs and other marginalised sections goes through here,” he said, adding “Each brick and wall of this Parliament building should be dedicated to the welfare of the poor”.

On the Opposition’s criticism of the government’s decision to construct the new building, Modi said it was becoming difficult for everyone to do their work in the old building due to various technological and space constraints. Also, the PM said the number of MPs is likely to increase in the coming years. They will have to be accommodated.

“The new Parliament is a reflection of aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians. This is a temple of our democracy that gives a message of India’s resolve to the world. There are a few moments in every nation’s history that are immortalised. Some dates become the indelible signature on the face of time. May 28, 2023 is one such day,” the PM added.

About 25 parties attended the event while 20 Opposition parties boycotted it, accusing the PM of ‘sidelining’ President Droupadi Murmu, a charge vehemently rejected by the government. The Congress alleged the new Parliament was inaugurated in a grand fashion by a “self-glorifying authoritarian PM with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures”. Democracy does not run from the buildings but through the voices of the people, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal was most stinging in its criticism of the project as it likened the new Parliament building’s triangular shape to a coffin, drawing a sharp response from the BJP.

64,500 sq metres

The new Parliament building, built by Tata Projects, has a built-up area of 64,500 sq metres. Inside it, there is a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs and a library to list a few of the amenities

