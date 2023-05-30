Home Nation

10 people killed, 55 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu

The bus, which was on its way to Katra, met with an accident in Jajjar Kotli area. The bus was reported to have been carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Published: 30th May 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2023 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu, accident

The wreckage of a bus after an accident ín which several passengers were feared dead, in Jhajjar Kotli, near Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  At least people were killed and 55 others injured when a bus skidded off the bridge and fell into a gorge near Jajjar Kotli area in Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday morning.

A police official said a passenger bus, which was one its way to Katra, skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu.

Immediately after the incident, the local residents, SDRF personnel and policemen rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation to rescue the people injured in the mishap.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said in the mishap 10 people have been killed and 55 others have been injured.

“The rescue operation has been almost completed as all the injured persons have been evacuated and hospitalized,” he said. “We are again checking the debris of the bus to ensure that all injured passengers travelling in the bus are evacuated”.

The official said the cause of the accident is being ascertained.

“Police have registered a case and started an investigation to ascertain circumstances leading to the accident,” he said.

The SSP, however, said it seems the bus was overcrowded. J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for a speedy recovery of the injured,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

He directed district administration to provide all possible assistance and treatment to the injured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mata Vaishno Devi shrine Jammu bus accident Jhajjar Kotli
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp