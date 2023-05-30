10 people killed, 55 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu
The bus, which was on its way to Katra, met with an accident in Jajjar Kotli area. The bus was reported to have been carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
SRINAGAR: At least people were killed and 55 others injured when a bus skidded off the bridge and fell into a gorge near Jajjar Kotli area in Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday morning.
A police official said a passenger bus, which was one its way to Katra, skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu.
Immediately after the incident, the local residents, SDRF personnel and policemen rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation to rescue the people injured in the mishap.
SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said in the mishap 10 people have been killed and 55 others have been injured.
“The rescue operation has been almost completed as all the injured persons have been evacuated and hospitalized,” he said. “We are again checking the debris of the bus to ensure that all injured passengers travelling in the bus are evacuated”.
#WATCH | J&K | A bus going from Amritsar to Katra fell into a deep gorge. As per Jammu DC, 10 people died in the accident. More details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023
Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/fM2rN0fMSN
The official said the cause of the accident is being ascertained.
“Police have registered a case and started an investigation to ascertain circumstances leading to the accident,” he said.
The SSP, however, said it seems the bus was overcrowded. J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the bereaved families.
“Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for a speedy recovery of the injured,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.
He directed district administration to provide all possible assistance and treatment to the injured.