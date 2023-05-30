Congress strength in Bengal House comes to a naught

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress MLA from Sagardighi, Murshidabad, Bayron Biswas joined the Trinamool Congress on Monday, two months after he won in a by-election, bringing back the grand old party’s tally in the West Bengal Assembly again to zero.

Biswas, who was supported by the Left Front in the by-poll in March this year, joined the ruling party in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee, TMC’s national general secretary.

“Bayron joined the TMC as he felt the TMC is the only political force that can fight the BJP in Bengal. I hope he will continue his fight against the BJP,” said Abhishek. In the 2021 Assembly elections in Bengal, Congress and Left Front failed to bag a single seat in the state the first time in the history of Bengal’s politics.

Biswas said there was no surprise element behind his defection. “The Congress has no contribution to my victory in Sagardighi by-election. I won because of my personal image among the electorates. I found TMC is perfect to fight against the BJP,” he said.

