Jaipur Diary: 2,222 couples tie knot in mass event, create record

Rambagh Palace gets numero uno status Jaipur's Rambagh Palace has been ranked as the World's Number One Hotel in the 2023 Travelers Choice Awards by TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. Rambagh Palace, run by the Taj Group, is a 190-year-old palace belonging to Jaipur's former royal family which was converted into a hotel after 1947. Often referred to as the 'Jewel of Jaipur', the Rambagh Palace was built in 1835 and it became the permanent residence of the Maharaja of Jaipur in 1925. Known worldwide for its princely heritage, the Rambagh offers its guests an experience of royal living infused with the tradition of hospitality. 2k couples tie knot in mass event, create record The All Religion Mass Marriage event in Rajasthan's Baran district has created history. A world record number of 2,222 couples were married simultaneously at this mega event. While 2,111 couples were married according to Hindu customs, 111 Muslim couples got married in this All-Religion Mass Marriage Conference last Friday. This event took place in a pandal built in three lakh square feet. A new Guinness World Record was created in the event organized on the initiative of Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya. It registered a new record for the maximum number of marriages in 12 hours. 'Inflation relief camps' a hit, finds BJP survey Political parties often conduct surveys to find out which way poll winds are blowing in the election year. Some leaders also get surveys conducted to brighten their own politics and give sleepless nights to opponents. In Rajasthan these days, a survey by one camp of the saffron party is in discussion. With governments in the state changing every five years, the camp had high hopes from the survey but the results are not inspiring for the saffron party. Sources say the survey team has found that the Inflation Relief Camps registering 10 social welfare schemes is proving to be a popular masterstroke. Rajesh Asnani Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com