Lone Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar passes away

Dhanorkar's mortal remains will be flown to his hometown, Warora, Tuesday afternoon. The last rites will be held on Wednesday morning.

Published: 30th May 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2023 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Balu Dhanorkar. (Photo Facebook)

NEW DELHI:  The Congress' lone Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra, Balu Dhanorkar, died at a private hospital in the National Capital Region Tuesday early morning, a party leader said.

Dhanorkar was 47 years old and is survived by wife Pratibha, an MLA, and two sons.

"He was admitted to a Nagpur-based hospital last week for the treatment of kidney stones. He was later shifted to New Delhi but he could not survive," Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said.

Dhanorkar, the Lok Sabha member from Chandrapur, underwent treatment for kidney stones at a hospital in Nagpur on May 26 and was rushed to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram neighbouring Delhi on Sunday after some complications.

Dhanorkar's 80-year-old father Narayan Dhanorkar passed away in Nagpur on Saturday evening after a prolonged illness. The MP could not attend his father's last rites on Sunday.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor condoled the Congress MP's death.

"Sad to learn that our @INCIndia parliamentary colleague, Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar (MP from Chandrapur constituency in Maharashtra) passed away overnight, the second demise of a Congress MP during the 17th Lok Sabha. He was only 47. My condolences to his loved ones. Om Shanti," Tharoor tweeted.

Dhanorkar started his political career in the Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in Chandrapur district and won the assembly election in 2014. However, he was keen on contesting the Lok Sabha election from Chandrapur, which was traditionally contested by the BJP's Hansraj Ahir.

Dhanorkar joined the Congress and defeated Ahir. His wife won from the Warora-Bhadrawati assembly seat in 2019. 

