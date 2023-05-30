Madhya Pradesh assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi confident of 150 seats; BJP sure of 200

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday exuded confidence that Congress will win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls which are due later this year.

“Karnataka election result will be repeated in Madhya Pradesh,” he told reporters after a party meeting on election preparedness between party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and top leaders from Madhya Pradesh in the capital. “Our internal assessment is that we got 136 seats in Karnataka, and we are going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh,” said Gandhi. Congress had also released a list of ‘five promises’ in MP.

In Bhopal, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was confident that his party will win more than 200 out of the 230 seats in the year-end polls. “Let him (Rahul) build castles in the air and entertain himself with such thoughts. The BJP will win more than 200 seats in MP,” Chouhan told journalists when told about Rahul’s claims of Congress winning 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

