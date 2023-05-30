Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi confident of 150 seats; BJP sure of 200

In Bhopal, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was confident that his party will win more than 200 out of the 230 seats in the year-end polls.

Published: 30th May 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday exuded confidence that Congress will win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls which are due later this year.

“Karnataka election result will be repeated in Madhya Pradesh,” he told reporters after a party meeting on election preparedness between party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and top leaders from Madhya Pradesh in the capital. “Our internal assessment is that we got 136 seats in Karnataka, and we are going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh,” said Gandhi.  Congress had also released a list of ‘five promises’ in MP.

In Bhopal, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was confident that his party will win more than 200 out of the 230 seats in the year-end polls.  “Let him (Rahul) build castles in the air and entertain himself with such thoughts. The BJP will win more than 200 seats in MP,” Chouhan told journalists when told about Rahul’s claims of Congress winning 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress Madhya Pradesh assembly polls Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp