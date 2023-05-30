Mission 80: BJP to hold 3-tier survey of UP seats ahead of 2024 polls

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed nine years in office, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the ruling BJP commenced a three-tier survey in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state to shortlist winnable candidates for 2024 general election.

According to highly-placed sources in the ruling party, the names of those whose name figures in the first two levels will be included in the panel of potential candidates for 2024. “At the time of the final selection, a discussion would be held only on those names which would be there in the panel of potential candidates shortlisted on the basis of survey findings,” said a senior BJP leader.

The BJP has set a target of winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats of UP in 2024. “To meet this target, each and every seat needs equal and optimum focus. With the elections just a year away, the process of the survey has been started," said a state BJP leader.

As per the party sources, the members of the survey team would visit each and every Lok Sabha constituency to get feedback about the sitting MP, his/her image, his/her presence in the constituency, attitude towards the people, and other aspects. Each member of the survey team would take people’s feedback about the sitting MP without revealing his/her identity.

After an analysis of the outcome of 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has put around 15 constituencies, including Amebdkarnagar, Jaunpur, Lalganj, Saharanpur, Shravasti, Azamgarh, Mainpuri, Rae Bareli, Moradabad, Bijnor, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Rampur, Nagina and Sambhal, which it had lost in previous two elections, in the red zone. “The survey on those 15 seats would be intense to identify the reasons for previous defeats and take corrective measures,” said a senior BJP leader.

Wins both legislative council seats in by-poll

The ruling BJP in UP walked away with both the legislative council seats for which by-elections were held, on Monday, dashing the Samajwadi Party’s hope yet again to increase its tally to stake claim to the Leader of the Opposition’s post in the Upper House.

LUCKNOW: On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed nine years in office, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the ruling BJP commenced a three-tier survey in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state to shortlist winnable candidates for 2024 general election. According to highly-placed sources in the ruling party, the names of those whose name figures in the first two levels will be included in the panel of potential candidates for 2024. “At the time of the final selection, a discussion would be held only on those names which would be there in the panel of potential candidates shortlisted on the basis of survey findings,” said a senior BJP leader. The BJP has set a target of winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats of UP in 2024. “To meet this target, each and every seat needs equal and optimum focus. With the elections just a year away, the process of the survey has been started," said a state BJP leader.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the party sources, the members of the survey team would visit each and every Lok Sabha constituency to get feedback about the sitting MP, his/her image, his/her presence in the constituency, attitude towards the people, and other aspects. Each member of the survey team would take people’s feedback about the sitting MP without revealing his/her identity. After an analysis of the outcome of 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has put around 15 constituencies, including Amebdkarnagar, Jaunpur, Lalganj, Saharanpur, Shravasti, Azamgarh, Mainpuri, Rae Bareli, Moradabad, Bijnor, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Rampur, Nagina and Sambhal, which it had lost in previous two elections, in the red zone. “The survey on those 15 seats would be intense to identify the reasons for previous defeats and take corrective measures,” said a senior BJP leader. Wins both legislative council seats in by-poll The ruling BJP in UP walked away with both the legislative council seats for which by-elections were held, on Monday, dashing the Samajwadi Party’s hope yet again to increase its tally to stake claim to the Leader of the Opposition’s post in the Upper House.