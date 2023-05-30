Home Nation

No more civil construction in Doda: National Green Tribunal

The committee, which was formed on March 24, has submitted its report to the NGT. At least 21 structures including 19 houses, a mosque and a madrasa developed major cracks in Doda district in Feb.

Published: 30th May 2023

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

“No further civil construction in the affected area of Nai Basti village may be allowed. In case of any new sign of major cracks in houses outside the affected area, residents are evacuated immediately. As a precautionary measure, people living in houses outside the affected area and adjoining houses not yet affected may also be asked to relocate to a safer place,” reads the recommendations by the committee, headed by J&K Chief Secretary.

