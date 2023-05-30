No more civil construction in Doda: National Green Tribunal

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The 9-member panel formed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recommended banning civil construction in the land sinking-hit area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, and that population of the affected area be rehabilitated to safer areas. 21 structures in Doda, including 19 houses developed cracks due to land sinking in February this year,

“No further civil construction in the affected area of Nai Basti village may be allowed. In case of any new sign of major cracks in houses outside the affected area, residents are evacuated immediately. As a precautionary measure, people living in houses outside the affected area and adjoining houses not yet affected may also be asked to relocate to a safer place,” reads the recommendations by the committee, headed by J&K Chief Secretary.

The committee, which was formed on March 24, has submitted its report to the NGT. At least 21 structures including 19 houses, a mosque and a madrasa developed major cracks in Doda district in February.

