North India’s 1st nuclear power plant at Gorakhpur in Haryana may be operational in 2028

CHANDIGARH: The first unit of north India’s first nuclear power plant, situated in Gorakhpur village of Fatehabad district in Haryana, is likely to commence operations in June 2028 with 74 percent of the ground improvement work being concluded.

State chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal shared this information while presiding over a meeting regarding the coordination of officers of Haryana government and Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) here on Monday.

Kaushal directed power utility officers to expedite the relocation of HT/LT lines and provide 33 KV power connection for the plant site from an alternative source in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the project.

He also directed the Public Works Department (B&R) and Fatehabad administration to conduct a joint feasibility study of a road connecting the national highway to the project sites to facilitate the smooth transportation of heavy lifts and Over Dimension Consignments (ODC) to the site.

Providing an update on the project’s progress, Niranjan Kumar Mittal, project director, GHAVP, said that 74 percent of the ground improvement work has been completed at the site. Additionally, essential equipment such as end shields and steam generators for the first unit, along with critical reactor components, had been received.

As part of CSR initiatives in the village, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has so far invested Rs 39.08 crore, utilized for the construction of a metalled road along the bank of Fatehabad branch canal from Kajalheri to Gorakhpur; the establishment of classrooms, labs, and toilets in nearby schools; and the provision of a mobile medical van for free treatment and distribution of medications.

