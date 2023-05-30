One killed in yet another targeted attack in J&K on minority community

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four days after the successful conclusion of G-20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar, militants on Monday evening shot dead a minority community member in a targeted attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police official said militants fired from close range towards a minority community member Deepak Kumar alias Deepu, son of Masook Kumar from Udhampur district of J&K, in south Kashmir today evening. Deepak received multiple bullet injuries in the militant attack and was taken to a hospital nearby, where he succumbed to injuries.

The deceased was working at a private circus mela at Amusement Park in Janglaat Mandi area of Anantnag. Immediately after the militant attack, a contingent of police, CRPF, and army rushed to the area. The security men cordoned off the area and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack.

The combing operation, according to a police official, was going on when reports last poured in. The police official said a massive manhunt has been launched to track down the attackers. The targeted killing by militants took place four days after the successful conclusion of a 3-day G-20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar. It is the second targeted killing of minority community members by militants in Kashmir this year.

Earlier, on February 26, militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit bank guard Sanjay Sharma a few meters away from his residence at Achen, Pulwama in south Kashmir. National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah condemned the killing.

Second targeted attack this year

The targeted killing by militants took place four days after the successful conclusion of a 3-day G-20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar. It is the second targeted killing of minorities by militants in Kashmir this year.

SRINAGAR: Four days after the successful conclusion of G-20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar, militants on Monday evening shot dead a minority community member in a targeted attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. A police official said militants fired from close range towards a minority community member Deepak Kumar alias Deepu, son of Masook Kumar from Udhampur district of J&K, in south Kashmir today evening. Deepak received multiple bullet injuries in the militant attack and was taken to a hospital nearby, where he succumbed to injuries. The deceased was working at a private circus mela at Amusement Park in Janglaat Mandi area of Anantnag. Immediately after the militant attack, a contingent of police, CRPF, and army rushed to the area. The security men cordoned off the area and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The combing operation, according to a police official, was going on when reports last poured in. The police official said a massive manhunt has been launched to track down the attackers. The targeted killing by militants took place four days after the successful conclusion of a 3-day G-20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar. It is the second targeted killing of minority community members by militants in Kashmir this year. Earlier, on February 26, militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit bank guard Sanjay Sharma a few meters away from his residence at Achen, Pulwama in south Kashmir. National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah condemned the killing. Second targeted attack this year The targeted killing by militants took place four days after the successful conclusion of a 3-day G-20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar. It is the second targeted killing of minorities by militants in Kashmir this year.