One killed in yet another targeted attack in J&K on minority community

Deepak received multiple bullet injuries in the militant attack and was taken to a hospital nearby, where he succumbed to injuries.

Published: 30th May 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Four days after the successful conclusion of G-20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar, militants on Monday evening shot dead a minority community member in a targeted attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police official said militants fired from close range towards a minority community member Deepak Kumar alias Deepu, son of Masook Kumar from Udhampur district of J&K, in south Kashmir today evening. Deepak received multiple bullet injuries in the militant attack and was taken to a hospital nearby, where he succumbed to injuries.

The deceased was working at a private circus mela at Amusement Park in Janglaat Mandi area of Anantnag. Immediately after the militant attack, a contingent of police, CRPF, and army rushed to the area. The security men cordoned off the area and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack.

The combing operation, according to a police official, was going on when reports last poured in. The police official said a massive manhunt has been launched to track down the attackers. The targeted killing by militants took place four days after the successful conclusion of a 3-day G-20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar. It is the second targeted killing of minority community members by militants in Kashmir this year.

Earlier, on February 26, militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit bank guard Sanjay Sharma a few meters away from his residence at Achen, Pulwama in south Kashmir. National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah condemned the killing.

Second targeted attack this year
