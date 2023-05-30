SC bins plea against criteria of 75 per cent in Class XII for IIT, NIT admission

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking relaxation in the eligibility criteria for admission to IITs, NITs, and other premier institutes through joint entrance examination (JEE). According to the eligibility criteria, only those students, who have achieved a minimum of 75% or have secured a position among the top 20 percentile scorers, in board exams are eligible for counselling.

Laying emphasis on the fact that these matters fall within the realm of “education”, a vacation bench of justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and KV Vishwanathan while binning the plea said: “2016, 2017, 2018, this condition has always been there that students must have secured 75%. This is not a matter we want to get into. These are education matters. We have to defer it to experts.”

In an attempt to convince the bench to accede to the reliefs sought in the plea, counsel for the students submitted before the bench that failure of National Testing Agency (NTA) to relax the criteria after Covid had violated the fundamental rights of the students.

Notably, the Bombay High Court earlier this month had rejected the plea preferred by students seeking relaxation in the criteria, noting that the eligibility condition was not arbitrary in any manner. The HC said, “Just because relaxation was granted in the previous three years due to Covid, the students are not entitled to continue to claim relaxation.”

Also in top court

Plea challenges ban on donor gametes

A plea has been filed in the SC challenging the rules issued by the Union health ministry which prohibit donor gametes to couples desirous of having children through surrogacy on the ground that it frustrates provisions of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, which gives the right of parenthood to infertile couples

Ex-cop in SC for interim bail in Antilia case

NEW DELHI: Former police officer Pradeep Sharma, who has been in custody in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran, has approached the Supreme Court seeking interim bail on humanitarian grounds.

Hiran is an automobile parts dealer linked to car that was found with explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence (Antilia). Sharma, who was accused of helping his former colleague Sachin Waze in eliminating businessman Mansukh Hiran, was arrested in 2021. He was charged with criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence in the case.

Urging the SC bench to grant him bail, Senior Advocate Aabad Ponda told the court that he was seeking bail on humanitarian grounds since his wife was not well.

