Security forces detect five powerful IEDs planted by CPI(Maoists) in Jharkhand

While four IEDs including 20 kg and 12 kg were recovered from a forest near Tumbahaka village, one 5 kg IED planted in a forest area was found between Chota Kuira and Maradiri villages.

Published: 30th May 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHAIBASA: Security forces detected five powerful Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) planted by CPI (Maoists) in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

The IEDs were planted by CPI(Maoists) to target security personnel engaged in anti-Maoist operations in the district, they said.

While four IEDs including 20 kg and 12 kg were recovered from a forest near Tumbahaka village, one 5 kg IED planted in a forest area was found between Chota Kuira and Maradiri villages, a police statement said on Monday.

All the IEDs were defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot.

The district police along with CRPF, Cobra and Jharkhand Jaguar are engaged in a massive combing operation since January 11 after the district police received inputs about the presence of top Maoists leaders including Misir Besra, who carries a reward of Rupees one crore on his head, in core Kolhan area of the district.

Eight villagers including a 10-year-old boy and two elderly women had been killed and around 20 people including CRPF personnel injured in IED blasts by CPI(Maoists) since January this year, the police said.

