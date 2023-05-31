FIR filed against Railway official, contractor over electrocution deaths of 6 Jharkhand labourers

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: An FIR has been registered with the charge of culpable homicide against an official of the Rail Vikash Nigam Limited (RVNL) at Ramkanali OP in Dhanbad in relation to the deaths of six labourers on Monday. Six labourers were electrocuted to death after an electric pole they were erecting fell on a high-tension overhead wire near Jharkhor Gate on the Gomoh-Nichitpur Railway line, around 145 km from Ranchi.

The FIR has also been registered against the agency engaged in the project.

“We have registered an FIR against the agency - SIKKA - and the deputy manager of Rail Vikash Nigam Limited, Akhilesh Kumar, along with a few other persons under various sections related to culpable homicide,” said Ramkanali officer-in-charge OP VK Chetan.

Prima facie, Dhanbad Divisional Rail Manager (DRM) Kamal Kishore Sinha found that the accident was an outcome of negligence and that the contractor had failed to inform the Railways had not been informed about the execution of work. Had they been informed, power blockage could have been carried out to avert a tragic situation, he said.

The accident took place at 11:40 am on Monday when eight contractual workers were trying to install an Over Head Equipment (OHE) pole that came into contact with a 25, 000 V high tension wire. Six of the men got electrocuted and died on the spot. Two others managed to run and save themselves.

All of them were working under a small contractor, who reportedly fled the spot after the accident.

Meanwhile, Railway officials sources said that the DRM has set up a five-member probe committee which in its initial report disclosed that work was being done without a power block and that the supervisor was not present at the spot.

RANCHI: An FIR has been registered with the charge of culpable homicide against an official of the Rail Vikash Nigam Limited (RVNL) at Ramkanali OP in Dhanbad in relation to the deaths of six labourers on Monday. Six labourers were electrocuted to death after an electric pole they were erecting fell on a high-tension overhead wire near Jharkhor Gate on the Gomoh-Nichitpur Railway line, around 145 km from Ranchi. The FIR has also been registered against the agency engaged in the project. “We have registered an FIR against the agency - SIKKA - and the deputy manager of Rail Vikash Nigam Limited, Akhilesh Kumar, along with a few other persons under various sections related to culpable homicide,” said Ramkanali officer-in-charge OP VK Chetan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Prima facie, Dhanbad Divisional Rail Manager (DRM) Kamal Kishore Sinha found that the accident was an outcome of negligence and that the contractor had failed to inform the Railways had not been informed about the execution of work. Had they been informed, power blockage could have been carried out to avert a tragic situation, he said. The accident took place at 11:40 am on Monday when eight contractual workers were trying to install an Over Head Equipment (OHE) pole that came into contact with a 25, 000 V high tension wire. Six of the men got electrocuted and died on the spot. Two others managed to run and save themselves. All of them were working under a small contractor, who reportedly fled the spot after the accident. Meanwhile, Railway officials sources said that the DRM has set up a five-member probe committee which in its initial report disclosed that work was being done without a power block and that the supervisor was not present at the spot.