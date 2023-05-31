Home Nation

MP: Two tiger cubs born in Panna Reserve

By PTI

PANNA: A tigress has given birth to two cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR), an official said on Wednesday.

The tigress, P-234, was spotted with two cubs recently in the Akola buffer area of the reserve, PTR's field director Brijendra Jha said.

The cubs are around four months old and healthy, he said.

In the first week of May, another tigress P-234 (23), the daughter of P-234 was spotted with two cubs, the official said. "So, the birth of four cubs has been reported from the PTR this month," he said.

According to the last census, the tiger count in PTR was 78, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

