Home Nation

Wrestlers protest: Tikait announces 'mahapanchayat' in Muzaffarnagar on June 1

On Tuesday, the protesting wrestlers halted their plan to immerse their Olympic and world championship medals in the Ganga after farm leaders persuaded them not to take the drastic step.

Published: 31st May 2023 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2023 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

WRESTLERS

Farmer leader Naresh Tikait and other farmer leaders with Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait said a 'mahapanchayat' will be held in Muzaffarnagar's Soram village on Thursday to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment charges.

Tikait, the head of Balyan khap, on Tuesday night, said the matter will be discussed in detail in the mahapanchayat.

On a drama-filled Tuesday, some of India's best wrestlers accompanied by hundreds of supporters gathered on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar, threatening to immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river, but refrained after being convinced by Khap and farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances.

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har ki Pauri on Tuesday to protest the inaction against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief who has allegedly sexually harassed several women grapplers.

However, after spending an hour and 45 minutes, they returned after several khap and political leaders urged them not to take such an extreme step.

Tikait said several representatives of different khaps and their heads hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab Rajasthan and Delhi will be participating in the mahapanchayat to decide the next course of action in the wrestlers' protest.

On May 28, the Delhi Police detained the wrestlers and filed FIRs against them for violation of law and order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Kisan Union  mahapanchayat Brij Bhushan Singh WFI
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp