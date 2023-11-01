Biggest impediment to national unity is appeasement politics: PM

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Addressing an event in the Narmada district of Gujarat on National Unity Day on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the biggest impediment to national unity and development is appeasement politics.

“Those who practice appeasement, cannot see the threat of terrorism They are not hesitating in standing by the enemies of humanity. They are hesitant to investigate terrorist activities. The thoughts of appeasement are so dangerous that they even reach courts to save terrorists. People must be aware of such thoughts,” Modi said while addressing a gathering in Kevadia.

He alleged people have not forgotten time when “they feared going to crowded places”. “There was a conspiracy to halt the development of the country by targeting the crowded places....people have seen the devastations, the slow pace investigations. You must not allow the country to return to that era,” the prime minister asserted.

Attacking the Opposition without naming any party, Modi alleged, “A political faction in the country refuses to see any development. Their selfishness is at the forefront.” Over Indian history, Modi mentioned the removal of “colonial insignia” from the Navy Flag, the repeal of unnecessary colonial laws, the replacement of the IPC, and the Netaji statue adorning India Gate in place of colonial representatives.

Mentioning the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said, “Today the wall of Article 370 that stood between Kashmir and the rest of the country has been demolished, which must have pleased Sardar Sahab, wherever he is.”

