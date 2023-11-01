Congress fields 32 new faces in 4th list; Pilot files papers 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Hours after Sachin Pilot filed his nomination from the Tonk assembly seat in Rajasthan, the Congress released the fourth list with 56 candidates for Rajasthan elections on Tuesday. Surprisingly, 32 candidates are new in the list.

Apart from two supporting independents, 10 Congress MLAs have got the party nomination. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been successful in getting tickets for his supporters in this list too, although some tickets have also been given to Pilot’s loyalists.

However, in this list too, the names of Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Water Supply Minister Mahesh Joshi, the Gehlot acolytes responsible for the rebellion against the party leadership last year, are missing.

After this list, the party has announced 151 candidates out of a total 200. Voting for all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan is due on November 25, with results expected on December 3. Earlier in the day, Sachin Pilot cleared his stance that the decision on the post of chief minister would be made after the elections. “No one becomes CM based on someone’s advice or by self-declaration,” he said.

His remark came at a time when CM Ashok Gehlot has indicated during his election campaign that he would once again take charge if he emerged victorious. A series of meetings took place in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday on Rajasthan candidates. Sources said there was a stir within the party delaying the fourth list.

Congress national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh has been given the ticket from Udaipur seat. Former MP Badri Ram Jakhar will contest from Bali seat. Manvendra Singh, son of former Union Minister and BJP leader Jaswant Singh, has been given the ticket from Sivana seat of Barmer.

Pilot admits divorcing Sara

During his interaction with the media, Sachin Pilot admitted that he has divorced his wife Sara, the daughter of former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah. This was mentioned in the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers as a Congress candidate for the Tonk constituency.



