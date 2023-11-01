Home Nation

Congress slams govt over 'skyrocketing' prices, says people ready for change in 2024

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise.

Published: 01st November 2023 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

RahulandPriyankaGandhi

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi with party leaders after being detained by police during a protest over price rise in New Delhi, on August 5, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the Centre over the prices of essential items "skyrocketing", the Congress on Wednesday said the people are ready for a change in 2024 elections and asserted that an INDIA bloc government will immediately change the policies that are increasing inflation.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that the budget of households had been disturbed during the festive season with the prices of onion, pulses and sugar going up.

In his post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "The festivals that bring happiness are also increasing the worries of the people under the Modi government. Because the prices of every essential item are skyrocketing."

"Onion prices have increased by more than 90 per cent and are close to a hundred. The price of arhar dal has increased by 40% in a year to Rs 152," he claimed.

But now this is the last Diwali, when people are facing problems like this due to price rise, he said.

"The public is fed up with this government and is ready for change in 2024. The INDIA bloc government will immediately change the policies that are increasing inflation and benefiting the Prime Minister's friend and will provide relief to the common people," Ramesh said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INDIA bloc Jairam Ramesh price rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp