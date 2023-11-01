Home Nation

Curfew relaxations rolled out in Manipur due to 'developing law and order situation'

Fresh tension erupted in the state after a police officer was gunned down by Kuki militants in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh on Tuesday.

Published: 01st November 2023

Manipur

FILE: In this September 2023 image, security personnel stand guard in Manipur (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

AIZAWL: In light of the "developing law and order situation" in the state of Manipur, the Imphal administration has revoked curfew relaxations effective immediately on Wednesday.

The authorities had previously lifted the curfew on October 31, allowing movement from 5 am to 10 pm. However, due to the escalating law and order situation, the decision has been reversed.

Around 3 pm, a mob started mobilising outside the 1st Battalion of Manipur Rifles in state capital Imphal. However, it was dispersed by the security personnel. Reports suggested that the mob attempted to loot weapons but the reports could not be officially confirmed.

Fresh tension erupted in the state after a police officer was gunned down by Kuki militants in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh on Tuesday.

Some tribal organisations called for a 48-hour “total shutdown” in all Kuki-Zo dominated hill districts of the state from Wednesday midnight taking strong exception to continued stationing and deployment of additional Manipur police commandos to Moreh. 

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum alleged 12 innocent villagers, including a handicapped man, were arrested by the police from their homes in an operation on Wednesday.

