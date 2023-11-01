Delhi HC sentences man to six months jail for demanding death penalty of sitting judge

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sentenced a man, who had sought the death penalty for a High Court judge, to six-month imprisonment for contempt of court after he refused to tender ‘unconditional apology’.

The court noted that the act of the man who has also mentioned the judge as "thief", made "his criminal situation more complicated by committing crime upon crime."

After the man has submitted that he stands by whatever allegations he has made, the Court was of the opinion that Contemnor has no repentance for his conduct and actions.

"As a responsible citizen of the Country, the Contemnor is expected to set-forth his grievances in a civilized manner, maintaining the dignity of the Court and judicial process of law," a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Shalinder Kaur noted in an order.

"..we hereby hold the Contemnor guilty of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 and consequently, we sentence him to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of 6 months with fine of Rs.2,000/- and in default of payment of fine, he shall undergo simple imprisonment of seven days," the high court ordered while directing cops to send him to Tihar.

The court said the Contemnor who claims to have been educated in engineering and science from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Bombay and in the United States, is expected to respect the Constitutionality of India and have faith in the legal system of law.

"Even if, it is taken that Contemnor due to outrage preferred the writ petitions, but despite issuance of Show Cause Notice, he without pleading guilty, filed a highly disrespectful reply thereto, which explicitly show that he has no guilt to his actions. Rather, the Contemnor has stated that he has no remorse for whatever he did and he stands by the same. The Contemnor has used utter derogatory language for the learned Single Bench to the extent of saying that the learned Single Judge is a ‘thief‟ and he has full proof of the same," the court said.

