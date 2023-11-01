ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal family in PMLA case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, his family members and companies as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.

According to a statement by the probe agency, the attached properties include 17 residential flats/bungalows and commercial premises in the name of various persons and companies including Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, his wife Mrs Anita Goyal and son Nivaan Goyal, Jetair Private Limited and Jet Enterprises Private Limited, situated in London, Dubai and various states of India.

ED has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 538.05 Crore under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in the money laundering investigation against M/s Jet Airways (India) Limited (JIL). The attached properties include 17 residential flats/bungalows and commercial premises in the… pic.twitter.com/jJAOTaYG3o November 1, 2023

The attached properties include 17 residential flats, bungalows and commercial premises.

Located in London, Dubai and various cities in India, these properties are in the name of various companies like Jetair Private Limited and Jet Enterprises Private Limited, Goyal, his wife Anita, and son Nivaan, the federal agency said in a statement.

The development comes a day after ED on Tuesday submitted its prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Naresh Goyal, who was arrested in September, for alleged money laundering of a loan given to the airline.

