ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal family in PMLA case

The development comes a day after ED submitted its chargesheet against Naresh Goyal, who was arrested in September, for alleged money laundering of a loan given to the airline.

Naresh Goyal

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, his family members and companies as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.

According to a statement by the probe agency, the attached properties include 17 residential flats/bungalows and commercial premises in the name of various persons and companies including Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, his wife Mrs Anita Goyal and son Nivaan Goyal, Jetair Private Limited and Jet Enterprises Private Limited, situated in London, Dubai and various states of India.

Located in London, Dubai and various cities in India, these properties are in the name of various companies like Jetair Private Limited and Jet Enterprises Private Limited, Goyal, his wife Anita, and son Nivaan, the federal agency said in a statement.

The development comes a day after ED on Tuesday submitted its prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Naresh Goyal, who was arrested in September, for alleged money laundering of a loan given to the airline.

Enforcement Directorate Naresh Goyal Jet Airways

