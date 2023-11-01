Hours after he was kidnapped, Kanpur bizman’s son killed; tuition teacher held

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the quiet streets of Kanpur, a chilling tale unfolded on a fateful Monday evening, casting a dark shadow over the city. Sixteen-year-old Kushagra Kanodia, the son of a prominent textile businessman, was kidnapped and later murdered on his way to a coaching institute, shattering the city’s tranquility. Kushagra, a diligent Class 10 student, resided in Aryanagar with his grandfather, Sanjay Kanodia, also a textile tycoon.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, a sinister plan began to unravel. The kidnappers left a ransom letter at Kushagra’s home, demanding a staggering Rs 30 lakh from the affluent family. His family called him at around 7:30 pm only to find his phone switched off. It was then that they contacted the police. Sources claimed that on Monday, the victim went to his coaching institute on his scooter at around 4 pm.

The investigation revealed a cruel twist. The kidnappers, including Kushagra’s tuition teacher, had staged the abduction. They left a ransom letter, invoking faith in Allah and promising the victim’s release within an hour of receiving the ransom.

The first break in the case came from an unexpected source—the vigilant security guard of Kushagra’s apartment. He spotted a masked intruder attempting to gain access and noted the two-wheeler’s license plate, registered to a man named Anoop. The guard also recalled seeing Kushagra’s former tuition teacher arriving on a similar vehicle.

Armed with this information, the police swiftly moved to the teacher’s residence, where they discovered the very same two-wheeler and the lifeless body of Kushagra in Prabhat Shukla’s room. The suspects, the teacher, Rachita, and her brother, were apprehended, setting the stage for a shocking revelation. The masterminds behind the crime were none other than the tuition teacher, Rachita, and her boyfriend, Prabhat Shukla.

The police have not yet disclosed the motive behind Kushagra’s murder, but two theories circulate. Local sources suggest that the tuition teacher’s involvement in the kidnapping was a ploy to secure a future with her boyfriend, Prabhat Shukla, by extorting money from the victim’s affluent family. On the other hand, an alternative theory proposes that the victim’s alleged romantic involvement with his tutor drove her lover, Prabhat Shukla, to kidnap and potentially murder him out of jealousy.

