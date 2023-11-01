IMD predicts normal northeast monsoon, warmer winter

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Northeast monsoon in the southern peninsular region as well as the rest of the country will be normal across the country in November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The northeast monsoon, which usually arrives on October 20 and lasts till December, will most likely bring normal rainfall of 77-123% of long period average (LPA) in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and southern Karnataka.

The LPA of rainfall over south peninsular India during November is 118.69 mm, whereas LPA for rest of the country is 29.7 mm. This year’s northeast monsoon was delayed by one day and commenced on October 21. The long-term trend shows that the northeast monsoon has been getting delayed over the past four decades. In the past eight years, only in 2019 did the northeast monsoon arrive before time.

The IMD also forecast a warmer winter with abovenormal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country, except parts of northwest India and central India. Similarly, above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country.

According to the IMD, the day will likely be colder while night will be warmer. The weather department said El Niño conditions remain and that it would cause a warmer winter. October was one of the driest and warmest months in history. It was the sixth driest month and third warmest since 1901. It also witnessed the rare phenomenon of twin cyclones.

