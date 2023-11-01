India proposes centres of excellence for IOR

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

PANJIM: In a move to create a mechanism for the Indian Ocean Region, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday proposed collaboration in building maritime competence.

At the Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC), the CNS said, “There is an immense potential in building our collective maritime competence by channelising and concentrating our efforts based on respective proficiencies and experience, be it aspects pertaining to the maritime law, combating sea-borne narcotics trade, maritime surveillance, or environmental stewardship.”

Admiral R Hari Kumar,

Chief of Navy Staff

This was the fourth edition of the GMC where, “in addition to developing and operationalising the mitigation framework for addressing Common Maritime Priorities, this would also lay the foundation for establishing regional Centres of Excellence (CoE),” said the CNS.

He said the proposal of the regional CoEs, once developed, could act as the repository of information, knowledge and best management practices that are exclusively relevant to our waters. A host of proposals were put forth by Admiral Hari Kumar to make the GMC an action-oriented functional platform.

Talking of the larger dynamics, he said, “The IOR cannot be viewed in isolation to wider maritime space around the globe. My suggestion would be about rationalising and prioritising our efforts under numerous other bilateral, minilateral and multilateral constructs.”

IAF bids adieu to warhorse MiG 21 Bison

One more MiG-21 combat aircraft Squadron of the Indian Air Force on Tuesday went for the last sortie. In a ceremony at the Air Force Station Utarlai, Rajasthan the Mig-21 Bison Sqn operating at Air Force Station Utarlai was converted into the Su-30MKI fighter. Colonel Amitabh Sharma, Defence PRO termed it the end of an era and added “the MiG-21 Bison aircraft were seen for the last time in the skies of Utarlai in Barmer district, Rajasthan, on Tuesday.” The squadron known as ‘Oorials’ has been operating the MiG-21 since 1966.

