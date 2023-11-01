Labourer dies after leakage in private biogas plant in UP's Bareilly

By PTI

BAREILLY: A labourer was killed and four others fell unconscious due to leakage in a private biogas plant in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Bhonpur Ramnath village in Bithri Chainpur area here on Tuesday night when there was a sudden leakage in the biogas plant due to which five labourers fell unconscious, said Ratnika Srivastava, Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

Police said that the five labourers were rushed to the medical college where 20-year-old Shiv Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Vaishali, died.

The condition of the other four is stated to be stable, they said.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar has ordered a probe into the matter.

