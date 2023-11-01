Labourer dies after leakage in private biogas plant in UP's Bareilly
There was a sudden leakage in the biogas plant due to which five labourers fell unconscious, said Ratnika Srivastava, Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate.
Published: 01st November 2023 09:00 PM | Last Updated: 01st November 2023 09:00 PM | A+A A-
BAREILLY: A labourer was killed and four others fell unconscious due to leakage in a private biogas plant in a village here, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place in Bhonpur Ramnath village in Bithri Chainpur area here on Tuesday night when there was a sudden leakage in the biogas plant due to which five labourers fell unconscious, said Ratnika Srivastava, Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate.
Police said that the five labourers were rushed to the medical college where 20-year-old Shiv Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Vaishali, died.
The condition of the other four is stated to be stable, they said.
District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar has ordered a probe into the matter.