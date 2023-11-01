Land belonging to Azam trust to be taken away

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In another jolt to beleaguered Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former lawmaker Azam Khan, the UP Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to take back over 41,181 sq feet of land given to the Maulana Mohd Ali Jauhar Trust in Rampur.

The huge expanse of land, worth over Rs 100 crore as per the market rate, was given to the trust owned by Azam Khan through two orders issued by the then SP government in September 2006 and February 2007 allegedly flouting the set norms on a 30-year lease with rent of Rs 100 per annum.

“It was found that the conditions of allotment were flouted. The land was given on lease for extension of the university but was used to build an office of a political party. Thus, the land is being taken back.” Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna told mediapersons.

BJP MLA Akash Saxena, the complainant, had alleged that Azam Khan had build a public school besides SP party office on the land. At present, Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah are serving seven years jail term in connection with the forged birth documents of Abdullah.

