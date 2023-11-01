Home Nation

Land belonging to Azam trust to be taken away

“It was found that the conditions of allotment were flouted. The land was given on lease for extension of the university but was used to build an office of a political party.

Published: 01st November 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  In another jolt to beleaguered Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former lawmaker Azam Khan, the UP Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to take back over 41,181 sq feet of land given to the Maulana Mohd Ali Jauhar Trust in Rampur.

The huge expanse of land, worth over Rs 100 crore as per the market rate, was given to the trust owned by Azam Khan through two orders issued by the then SP government in September 2006 and February 2007 allegedly flouting the set norms on a 30-year lease with rent of Rs 100 per annum.

“It was found that the conditions of allotment were flouted. The land was given on lease for extension of the university but was used to build an office of a political party. Thus, the land is being taken back.” Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna told mediapersons.

BJP MLA Akash Saxena, the complainant, had alleged that Azam Khan had build a public school besides SP party office on the land. At present, Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah are serving seven years  jail term in connection with the forged birth documents of Abdullah.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azam Khan Maulana Mohd Ali Jauhar Trust Akash Saxena UP Cabinet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp