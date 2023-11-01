Maratha quota agitation: Internet to be shut down in most parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

By PTI

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Both mobile and broadband Internet services would be suspended for 48 hours in most parts of central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district from Wednesday evening to stop the spread of rumours amid the ongoing Maratha quota agitation, an official said here.

The shutdown will be enforced from 6 pm on Wednesday to 6 pm on Friday (November 3), he said.

The action was being taken following orders from additional chief secretary (home) Sujata Saunik, he said.

The order applied to the talukas of Gangapur, Vaijapur, Khultabad, Phulambri, Sillod, Kannad, Paithan, Soegaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar except the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

To maintain law and order and prevent the spread of rumours, Internet services provided through dongles, broadband, wireline internet, fibre internet will be suspended for 48 hours, the official said.

Violence has broken out in many parts of Maharashtra since the last three days after activist Manoj Jarange launched a hunger strike for the demand of Maratha quota.

