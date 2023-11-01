Our soil possesses unique consciousness: PM

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing thousands of volunteers on Tuesday at the finale of the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ (My Soil, My Country) programme at Kartavya Path, spoke of India’s enduring strength and the spiritual connection between its people and its soil. He declared, “India’s soil possesses a unique consciousness, a life force that has safeguarded our civilisation from time immemorial.”

This event, part of the campaign, saw over 20,000 volunteers converging on the national capital, carrying 8,500 ‘Amrit Kalash’ urns filled with soil from 7,000 blocks and rice collected from over six lakh villages. This collected earth from various states and Union Territories will be utilised to create a remarkable ‘Amrit Vatika’ garden, sprawling over 12,000 square metres, in the lawns near the India Gate and the National War Memorial.

Modi underscored India’s valorous history, referencing the contributions of ‘Shaheed’ Bhagat Singh, emphasizing the debt of gratitude owed to the soil of India. He expressed hope that the brought soil would inspire a sense of duty (Kartavya) and kindle the resolve to develop a Viksit Bharat.

The ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign pays tribute to those who sacrificed for the nation. Launched on August Kranti Divas, it involved various activities, including the installation of Shilaphalakams (memorial plaques) bearing the names of these brave souls.

During the grand finale at Kartavya Path, Modi laid the foundation stone for Amrit Vatika and ‘Amrit Mahotsav Memorial,’ constructed from the collected earth. He also introduced ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ - MY Bharat, an autonomous body aimed at empowering the youth aged 15-29. This initiative will harness technology to enable them to realize their aspirations and contribute to nation-building.

This event marked the culmination of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), the celebration of 75 years of Indian independence, initiated by Modi in March 2021. He noted that the most significant impact of AKAM has been on the youth of India, reminding them of the unceasing struggle for freedom throughout history.

Modi concluded his address by stressing that India’s independence is a collective commitment and called upon every citizen to protect it with unity. He looked ahead to the nation’s vision of becoming a developed country by 2047, as we approach the centenary of our independence, declaring this day as one to be remembered by all.

