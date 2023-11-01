Police officer shot dead in Manipur border

Prasanta Mazumdar By

AIZAWL: After nearly two months of peace in Manipur, suspected Kuki militants on Tuesday gunned down a sub-divisional police officer in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh. The victim, Chingtham Anand, was on duty, overseeing the cleaning of a school ground for the construction of a helipad, by the state force and BSF, when the militants fired at him.

Anand was grievously injured and rushed to a local primary health centre but he succumbed to his injuries soon after. “Deeply saddened by the coldblooded killing of SDPO Chingtham Anand, OC Moreh Police this morning. His dedication to serve and protect the people will always be remembered,” Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote on X. Tribal Kukis are in a majority in Moreh.

Earlier some Kuki outfits had demanded the removal of state forces from the town. The Manipur cabinet, which met to deliberate on the emergent law and order situation, condemned the incident. It noted that peace could be maintained for nearly two months as both sides of the ethnic conflict were exercising restraint. “While a sense of normalcy was slowly settling in, an MPS officer has been killed today in unprovoked firing by armed Kuki militants,” a government statement said.

The cabinet approved ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a suitable government job to the next of kin of the slain officer. It directed forces to launch a joint operation to nab the culprits. It was further decided that no armed personnel shall be permitted in and around Moreh. The cabinet noted that World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council on October 24 said the community would face another war and arms and ammunition should, therefore, be in sufficient stock.

