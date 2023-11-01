Home Nation

Police officer shot dead in Manipur border

Anand was grievously injured and rushed to a local primary health centre but he succumbed to his injuries soon after.

Published: 01st November 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Mortal remains of a Manipur Police officer, Chingtham Anand, being shifted to JNIMS mortuary on Oct. 31, 2023. (PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

AIZAWL:  After nearly two months of peace in Manipur, suspected Kuki militants on Tuesday gunned down a sub-divisional police officer in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh. The victim, Chingtham Anand, was on duty, overseeing the cleaning of a school ground for the construction of a helipad, by the state force and BSF, when the militants fired at him.

Anand was grievously injured and rushed to a local primary health centre but he succumbed to his injuries soon after. “Deeply saddened by the coldblooded killing of SDPO Chingtham Anand, OC Moreh Police this morning. His dedication to serve and protect the people will always be remembered,” Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote on X. Tribal Kukis are in a majority in Moreh.

Earlier some Kuki outfits had demanded the removal of state forces from the town. The Manipur cabinet, which met to deliberate on the emergent law and order situation, condemned the incident. It noted that peace could be maintained for nearly two months as both sides of the ethnic conflict were exercising restraint. “While a sense of normalcy was slowly settling in, an MPS officer has been killed today in unprovoked firing by armed Kuki militants,” a government statement said.

The cabinet approved ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a suitable government job to the next of kin of the slain officer. It directed forces to launch a joint operation to nab the culprits. It was further decided that no armed personnel shall be permitted in and around Moreh. The cabinet noted that World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council on October 24 said the community would face another war and arms and ammunition should, therefore, be in sufficient stock.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Kuki militants Moreh Chingtham Anand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp