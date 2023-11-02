Akhilesh Yadav willing to leave 15 out of 80 seats in UP for INDIA allies

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Revealing his party’s strategy for the upcoming battle for the throne of Delhi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav expressed his willingness to spare 15 Lok Sabha seats for allies in Uttar Pradesh if the opposition bloc --INDIA -- moves forward in the state which is politically most crucial in the country as it sends 80 member to the lower house of Parliament.

Akhilesh said that his party would contest 65 of the 80 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and leave 15 for the alliance partners. In UP, INDIA bloc has four constituents - SP, Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Apna Dal (K).

“The SP is prepared to contest all 80 LS seats in UP…however, if INDIA partnership with the Congress stays, the SP would contest no less than 65 seats,” said the SP chief. Yadav was addressing the party’s newly constituted state executive committee’s first meeting at the SP state headquarters on Wednesday.

Akhilesh Yadav’s scepticism and doubt about the prospects of INDIA taking shape on ground in UP is attributed to tensions which erupted between the SP and Congress -- two of the INDIA bloc partners -- last month when the SP accused the Congress of betrayal after the latter didn’t leave any seats for the former in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh polls.

The SP later fielded candidates on 40 seats in MP. “The SP is fully capable of defeating the ruling BJP in UP single-handedly...had there not been dishonesty in elections in the state, the SP would have formed the government after the 2022 UP assembly polls. Therefore, the party must ensure full alertness to foil any attempts of dishonesty in the LS polls,” said Yadav, according to party sources privy to the meeting.

Elaborating over the issue, Yadav said that he had sought only six seats from the Congress in MP where the SP was in a stronger position. But the Congress backtracked and fielded a candidate even on a seat that the SP won in the 2018 polls. “We, too, will see (when the LS polls come),” he added.

“We have fielded candidates in MP and we will also go there to campaign,” he said.

Issuing caution to his party leaders , Akhilesh said no frivolous statement should be made by them during debates. “Make statements as per the policies and directions of the national leadership. Do not engage in any groupism within the party, rather focus on strengthening the party at the booth and organisation levels.”

The SP chief also asked leaders and workers to work diligently to expose “the BJP’s lies and propaganda, and failure at all levels of governance”. SP national general secretary, Ramgopal Yadav, warned the party leaders against any groupism within the party and said those who engage in any anti-party actives should promptly be shown the door.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

LUCKNOW: Revealing his party’s strategy for the upcoming battle for the throne of Delhi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav expressed his willingness to spare 15 Lok Sabha seats for allies in Uttar Pradesh if the opposition bloc --INDIA -- moves forward in the state which is politically most crucial in the country as it sends 80 member to the lower house of Parliament. Akhilesh said that his party would contest 65 of the 80 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and leave 15 for the alliance partners. In UP, INDIA bloc has four constituents - SP, Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Apna Dal (K). “The SP is prepared to contest all 80 LS seats in UP…however, if INDIA partnership with the Congress stays, the SP would contest no less than 65 seats,” said the SP chief. Yadav was addressing the party’s newly constituted state executive committee’s first meeting at the SP state headquarters on Wednesday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Akhilesh Yadav’s scepticism and doubt about the prospects of INDIA taking shape on ground in UP is attributed to tensions which erupted between the SP and Congress -- two of the INDIA bloc partners -- last month when the SP accused the Congress of betrayal after the latter didn’t leave any seats for the former in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh polls. The SP later fielded candidates on 40 seats in MP. “The SP is fully capable of defeating the ruling BJP in UP single-handedly...had there not been dishonesty in elections in the state, the SP would have formed the government after the 2022 UP assembly polls. Therefore, the party must ensure full alertness to foil any attempts of dishonesty in the LS polls,” said Yadav, according to party sources privy to the meeting. Elaborating over the issue, Yadav said that he had sought only six seats from the Congress in MP where the SP was in a stronger position. But the Congress backtracked and fielded a candidate even on a seat that the SP won in the 2018 polls. “We, too, will see (when the LS polls come),” he added. “We have fielded candidates in MP and we will also go there to campaign,” he said. Issuing caution to his party leaders , Akhilesh said no frivolous statement should be made by them during debates. “Make statements as per the policies and directions of the national leadership. Do not engage in any groupism within the party, rather focus on strengthening the party at the booth and organisation levels.” The SP chief also asked leaders and workers to work diligently to expose “the BJP’s lies and propaganda, and failure at all levels of governance”. SP national general secretary, Ramgopal Yadav, warned the party leaders against any groupism within the party and said those who engage in any anti-party actives should promptly be shown the door. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp