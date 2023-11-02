'Cash-for-Query' case: Complainant Jai Dehadrai says he will come out with truth

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The complainant in the alleged 'Cash for Query' case, Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai on Thursday said that since the case is subjudice he will come out with the truth at an appropriate time. "I can't comment about anybody else. It is a free country; anybody can say what they like. There are consequences to things that people say and at the appropriate time, I will certainly come out and explain what has happened. I will come out with the truth. I am not afraid of anybody; I don't get bullied by anybody. If somebody is trying to alter the narrative by trying to play the victim, the whole country is watching. I think the public is very intelligent, they know what is happening" Advocate Jai Dehadrai said. "The matter is sub-judice. It would be very inappropriate for me to say anything about a sub-judice matter before the Court. I can say nothing about it. This matter is extremely serious and I think the appropriate authority which is meant to deal with this issue is working. They will determine the basis of whatever material is produced before them. So I have absolutely no comment to make. I think decorum demands that the process is conducted properly, " he added. Meanwhile, facing 'Cash for Query' allegations, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is scheduled to appear today before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee that is probing the case. Ahead of her appearance before the Committee, Mahua Moitra, in a letter to the panel said that she will appear before it for the hearing on November 2-- the summoned date. She asked for permission to cross-examine the alleged 'bribe giver' Darshan Hiranandani and the complainant, Advocate Jai Dehadrai. Mahua Moitra in her letter also questioned the jurisdiction of the Ethics Committee to probe alleged criminality. The TMC MP is facing 'Cash for Query' allegations by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey, who alleged that Moitra had taken bribes from Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament to target the Adani Group. Dubey also wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament", seeking a probe into the matter. He also claimed that Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had provided him with proof of alleged bribes. The BJP MP and the complainant Jai Dehadrai had appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on October 26 to provide oral evidence of their allegations.