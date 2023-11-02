Home Nation

Centre issues notice to Apple, CERT-IN begins probe on 'state-sponsored attacks' issue

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents as and when they occur.

Published: 02nd November 2023 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CERT-In has started its probe into the Apple threat notification issue raised by opposition MPs, and a notice has been sent to the company, IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Thursday.

He hoped that Apple would cooperate with the investigation by CERT-In on the issue.

"CERT-In has started its probe...they (Apple) will cooperate in this probe," Krishnan told reporters on the sidelines of an event related to the Meity-NSF research collaboration.

Asked if a notice had been sent to Apple, the IT Secretary answered in the affirmative.

Several opposition leaders on Tuesday claimed they have received an alert from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and alleged hacking by the government, a charge IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rejected but assured a thorough probe.

Those who received such notifications included Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Shashi Tharoor, Pawan Khera, K C Venugopal, Supriya Shrinate, T S Singhdeo and Bhupinder S Hooda; Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

TAGS
Apple Hacking Security Threat state-sponsored attackers Opposition CERT Snooping

