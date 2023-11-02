Home Nation

Congress says Centre should focus on improving situation in J-K instead of making claims 

"The BJP and Modi should focus on the situation more than doing politics and improve the situation in J&K," Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool said.

Published: 02nd November 2023 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani. ( File photo)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Expressing regret over the recent cases of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool said on Thursday that the Centre should focus on improving the situation in the Union territory rather than just making claims on ending militancy.

"We regret it. Target killings should not take place. A police personnel was martyred and a non-local person was also killed. The government should work on the ground rather than just making claims," Rasool told reporters in Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

Rasool, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), said while assembly elections are on in five states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were "beating drums" about improving the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and ending militancy.

"If that is the case, then how were ten of our soldiers martyred in Rajouri? Why were a colonel, a major and a DSP martyred in Kokernag? A policeman was martyred in a targeted killing, why? Is this an improvement in the situation?" Rasool said.

"The BJP and Modi should focus on the situation more than doing politics and improve the situation in J&K. The Congress party wants the situation to improve in J&K," he said.

Asked whether the Congress would contest the elections alone or as part of the opposition's INDIA alliance, the JKPCC chief said the party would contest the Lok Sabha election as part of the INDIA alliance and would take a decision on the assembly polls in the future.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Vikar Rasool PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp