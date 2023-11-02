Curfew back in Imphal after mob tries to loot arms

By Express News Service

AIZAWL: The Manipur government on Wednesday withdrew the daily curfew relaxation from 5 am to 10 pm in Imphal East and West districts due to deteriorating law and order situation. A mob on Wednesday started mobilising outside the 1st Battalion of Manipur Rifles in state capital Imphal, prompting the authorities to order firing of several rounds in the air and withdraw curfew relaxations in two districts,

officials said.

Reports suggested that the mob attempted to loot weapons but the reports could not be officially confirmed. Fresh tension erupted after a police officer was gunned down by Kuki militants in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh on Tuesday.

Some tribal organisations called for a 48-hour “total shutdown” in all Kuki-Zo dominated hill districts of the state from Wednesday midnight taking strong exception to continued stationing and deployment of additional Manipur police commandos to Moreh.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum alleged that 12 innocent villagers, including a handicapped man, were arrested from their homes in an operation on Wednesday.

