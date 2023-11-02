Home Nation

Ex-TN IPS officer Braj Kishore Ravi joins Congress, will focus on Bihar politics

The 1989 batch IPS officer hails from Saharsa district in Bihar and is likely to fight on a Mahagatbandhan ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Published: 02nd November 2023 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

BK Ravi

Ravi's father was a politician and a freedom fighter. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Online Desk

Braj Kishore Ravi, the ex-DGP rank officer from Tamil Nadu who recently opted for voluntary retirement, has joined the Congress party on Thursday.

Ravi, the son of a former MP, said that he will focus on fighting on behalf of his party from his home state of Bihar but is open to campaigning in Tamil Nadu too if his party wanted him to.

Ravi was set to retire on December 31 this year but put down his papers three months before the end of his tenure.

About six months ago, there had been other reports in which Ravi himself was quoted as saying that he wants to join politics as a Mahagatbandhan candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

His father late Tul Mohan Ram was a former MP (1962-1977) and a freedom fighter.

The 1989 batch IPS officer hails from Saharsa district in Bihar. He had worked with the UN peacekeeping force and headed the TN Fire and Rescue Services until recently.

He has done his BA in Sociology from Patna University and PostGraduate from the Delhi School of Economics, New Delhi.

As DGP Vigilance of TANGEDCO, Ravi was involved in monitoring corruption and malpractices in the Tamil Nadu power utility. During his long career, he held various law and order responsibilities in the state police force.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elections 2024 Bihar IPS Online Exclusive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp