Ex-TN IPS officer Braj Kishore Ravi joins Congress, will focus on Bihar politics

By Online Desk

Braj Kishore Ravi, the ex-DGP rank officer from Tamil Nadu who recently opted for voluntary retirement, has joined the Congress party on Thursday.

Ravi, the son of a former MP, said that he will focus on fighting on behalf of his party from his home state of Bihar but is open to campaigning in Tamil Nadu too if his party wanted him to.

Ravi was set to retire on December 31 this year but put down his papers three months before the end of his tenure.

About six months ago, there had been other reports in which Ravi himself was quoted as saying that he wants to join politics as a Mahagatbandhan candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

His father late Tul Mohan Ram was a former MP (1962-1977) and a freedom fighter.

The 1989 batch IPS officer hails from Saharsa district in Bihar. He had worked with the UN peacekeeping force and headed the TN Fire and Rescue Services until recently.

He has done his BA in Sociology from Patna University and PostGraduate from the Delhi School of Economics, New Delhi.

As DGP Vigilance of TANGEDCO, Ravi was involved in monitoring corruption and malpractices in the Tamil Nadu power utility. During his long career, he held various law and order responsibilities in the state police force.

