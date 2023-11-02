If BJP wins, will ensure safety of women: Yogi in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday visited Rajasthan’s Alwar district and held a public rally in support of BJP candidate from Tijara Baba Balaknath. Yogi Adityanath raked up the Gaza issue and remarked, “The world is watching as Israel takes strong measures to counter the Taliban mentality. Precisely, hit the target, hit.”

He also commented on the Congress candidate, saying, “I have heard that the Congress nominee for Tijara assembly constituency often boasts about himself. The solution to the Taliban mentality is Bajrangbali mace. We are witnessing how Israel is currently working to suppress the Taliban mentality in Gaza.”

Congress has fielded a Muslim candidate, Imran Khan, in Tijara to contest against Baba Balak Nath. Yogi Adityanath emphasised on the detrimental impact of mixing vote bank politics with anarchy, hooliganism and terrorism on society. He stated, “Anarchy, hooliganism and terrorism are the gravest threats to a civilized society. When these issues blend with vote bank politics, they affect the lives of innocent individuals, women, businessmen, and the entire society. I commend the work of PM Modi.”

The UP CM reassured the audience that a BJP government would ensure the safety of sisters and daughters, saying, “If the BJP comes to power, our sisters and daughters will feel secure. A Congress victory would pave the way for a Talibani mentality to dominate and perpetrate crimes against women, businessmen, and property.”

Yogi also criticised the Gehlot government for its perceived appeasement politics, accusing them of supporting cow smugglers and damaging temples. His speech was tailored to appeal to voters in Tijara, where Congress has fielded a Muslim candidate against Baba Balaknath, and where incidents of cow lynching have occurred in recent years.

