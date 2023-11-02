Mahua Moitra storms out of ethics panel meeting, chairman says it was to 'evade questions'

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The meeting of the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha witnessed high-voltage drama on Thursday after Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra along with Opposition MPs stormed out of the meeting, alleging that she was asked ‘filthy questions’ by the panel.

However, panel chairman and BJP MP Vinod Sonkar refuted the claims and told the media that the TMC MP boycotted the meeting to evade questioning and 'misbehaved' during the meeting.

"Opposition members also made allegations in anger and boycotted to evade questions. Objectionable words were used against the panel and me," said Sonkar. Though the meeting ended on a stormy note, it is learnt that the panel may soon call another meeting and adopt the report.

The committee is probing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s allegations that Moitra accepted bribes and favours for raising questions in Parliament on behalf of business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani. On October 26, the committee heard Dubey and SC lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai on their allegations against Moitra.

Opposition MPs who walked out of the meeting along with Moitra said that she was asked extremely personal questions including details of her relationship with businessman Darshan Hiranandani, her travel to Dubai, duration of her phone calls and details of hotel stay among others. The Opposition MPs who boycotted the meeting included Congress’s Uttam Kumar Reddy, V Vaithilingam, BSP’s Danish Ali, CPM’s P R Natarajan and JD(U)’s Giridhari Yadav.

#WATCH | Delhi: Opposition parties MPs including TMC MP Mahua Moitra and BSP MP Danish Ali, walked out from the Parliament Ethics Committee meeting.



TMC MP Mahua Moitra appeared before the Parliament Ethics Committee in connection with the 'cash for query' charge against her. pic.twitter.com/EkwYLPnD1O — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

Speaking to the media, Danish Ali said that the Opposition walked out because the questioning by the chairman was not fair or dignified. It was like the "disrobing of Draupadi", he said.

"The panel asked personal questions despite our insistence that it’s not fair to ask such undignified questions to a female MP," said Ali and sought to know how confidential information regarding the panel was leaked to the media before the meeting. Citing media reports, Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday alleged that 47 logins to Moitra’s parliamentary account were made from Dubai and she made unaccounted trips to foreign countries.

In an affidavit to the Ethics Committee on October 19, Hiranandani admitted that Moitra provided him her Parliament login ID and password to post questions. Moitra has also admitted that she shared her log-in credentials with Hiranandani’s office but asserted that the questions were always drafted by her.

Speaking to the media, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Moitra was targeted because she raised questions about Adani. "The panel chairman crossed limits by asking personal questions such as how many times she visited Dubai, which hotel she stayed in, who she stayed with, phone calls, and other details. How did Dubey get the details submitted by three ministries to the panel before the meeting?” he asked.

Earlier, the Ethics Committee had asked the IT, Home Affairs and External Affairs Ministries to furnish details on allegations against Moitra. It was learnt that the opposition MPs backed Moitra saying that there is no documentary evidence of cash transfer. The MPs also said that there are no specific rules in the NIC to post questions and that it poses no threat to national security, as claimed by the BJP.

Countering the allegations of the Opposition, Dubey, who is a member of the Ethics Committee, said that the Opposition targeted the panel chairman as he belongs to the Scheduled Caste.

"No power in the world can save Mahua Moitra. As a parliamentarian, we are sad that we are part of a Parliament where people take money to ask questions," he said.

According to sources, Moitra, deposing before the committee, said that the charges against her are motivated by a "failed relationship", referring to Dehadrai, whom she called her "jilted ex-lover". During an hour-long deposition, Moitra said that there is no proof of kickbacks and being targeted for speaking against Adani.

ALSO READ | Cash-for-question row: TMC oscillates as BJP mounts offensive over MP Mahua Moitra

'This illegal surveillance is worst attack': Mahua writes to LS Speaker on Apple alerts, seeks protection

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The meeting of the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha witnessed high-voltage drama on Thursday after Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra along with Opposition MPs stormed out of the meeting, alleging that she was asked ‘filthy questions’ by the panel. However, panel chairman and BJP MP Vinod Sonkar refuted the claims and told the media that the TMC MP boycotted the meeting to evade questioning and 'misbehaved' during the meeting. "Opposition members also made allegations in anger and boycotted to evade questions. Objectionable words were used against the panel and me," said Sonkar. Though the meeting ended on a stormy note, it is learnt that the panel may soon call another meeting and adopt the report.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The committee is probing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s allegations that Moitra accepted bribes and favours for raising questions in Parliament on behalf of business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani. On October 26, the committee heard Dubey and SC lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai on their allegations against Moitra. Opposition MPs who walked out of the meeting along with Moitra said that she was asked extremely personal questions including details of her relationship with businessman Darshan Hiranandani, her travel to Dubai, duration of her phone calls and details of hotel stay among others. The Opposition MPs who boycotted the meeting included Congress’s Uttam Kumar Reddy, V Vaithilingam, BSP’s Danish Ali, CPM’s P R Natarajan and JD(U)’s Giridhari Yadav. #WATCH | Delhi: Opposition parties MPs including TMC MP Mahua Moitra and BSP MP Danish Ali, walked out from the Parliament Ethics Committee meeting. TMC MP Mahua Moitra appeared before the Parliament Ethics Committee in connection with the 'cash for query' charge against her. pic.twitter.com/EkwYLPnD1O — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023 Speaking to the media, Danish Ali said that the Opposition walked out because the questioning by the chairman was not fair or dignified. It was like the "disrobing of Draupadi", he said. "The panel asked personal questions despite our insistence that it’s not fair to ask such undignified questions to a female MP," said Ali and sought to know how confidential information regarding the panel was leaked to the media before the meeting. Citing media reports, Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday alleged that 47 logins to Moitra’s parliamentary account were made from Dubai and she made unaccounted trips to foreign countries. In an affidavit to the Ethics Committee on October 19, Hiranandani admitted that Moitra provided him her Parliament login ID and password to post questions. Moitra has also admitted that she shared her log-in credentials with Hiranandani’s office but asserted that the questions were always drafted by her. Speaking to the media, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Moitra was targeted because she raised questions about Adani. "The panel chairman crossed limits by asking personal questions such as how many times she visited Dubai, which hotel she stayed in, who she stayed with, phone calls, and other details. How did Dubey get the details submitted by three ministries to the panel before the meeting?” he asked. Earlier, the Ethics Committee had asked the IT, Home Affairs and External Affairs Ministries to furnish details on allegations against Moitra. It was learnt that the opposition MPs backed Moitra saying that there is no documentary evidence of cash transfer. The MPs also said that there are no specific rules in the NIC to post questions and that it poses no threat to national security, as claimed by the BJP. Countering the allegations of the Opposition, Dubey, who is a member of the Ethics Committee, said that the Opposition targeted the panel chairman as he belongs to the Scheduled Caste. "No power in the world can save Mahua Moitra. As a parliamentarian, we are sad that we are part of a Parliament where people take money to ask questions," he said. According to sources, Moitra, deposing before the committee, said that the charges against her are motivated by a "failed relationship", referring to Dehadrai, whom she called her "jilted ex-lover". During an hour-long deposition, Moitra said that there is no proof of kickbacks and being targeted for speaking against Adani. ALSO READ | Cash-for-question row: TMC oscillates as BJP mounts offensive over MP Mahua Moitra 'This illegal surveillance is worst attack': Mahua writes to LS Speaker on Apple alerts, seeks protection Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp