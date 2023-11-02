Mahua Moitra to appear before ethics panel today

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s Parliament login credentials were used as many as 47 times from Dubai to raise questions in Parliament, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged on Wednesday citing media reports.

“If the news is true, then all the MPs of country should stand against Mahua ji’s corruption. Hiranandani asked questions in LS for Hiranandani. Are we MPs for promoting selfish interests of capitalists”, Dubey said in a post on his microblogging platform X on Wednesday.

Dubey, who triggered a row raising ‘cash-for-query’ allegation against Moitra, however refused to speak on the issue further, citing parliamentary rules. “Please forgive me, she (Mahua Moitra) has to appear before the ethics committee on November 2 and there are some rules of Parliament. I am bound by those rules and regulations, I have taken an oath. I won’t say anything about it,” he said while speaking to reporters in Gwalior on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Moitra shared her letter dated October 31 on X. “Since Ethics Committee deemed it fit to release my summons to the media I think it is important I too release my letter to the Committee before my ‘hearing’ tomorrow,” she wrote on the platform.

