Modi, Hasina inaugurate 3 key projects

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Indo-Bangladesh relationship is reaching new heights in various domains. “Our bilateral relations are experiencing exponential growth, and we have accomplished much in the past nine years,” Modi said after the joint inauguration of three projects, including two railway initiatives, alongside his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

Addressing the occasion virtually, Modi underscored how India’s connectivity efforts acted as a lifeline during the Covid-19 pandemic, facilitating the dispatch of 4,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen from India to Bangladesh. He also noted that in the last nine years, trade between the two nations has tripled, significantly enhancing their connectivity initiatives. He expressed the joint celebration of the success of India-Bangladesh cooperation.

Modi described the inauguration of the India-Bangladesh rail project, the Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link, as a ‘historic’ moment, representing the first rail link between the northeast of India and Bangladesh, solidifying their bilateral relations. Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, speaking at the event, emphasized that the three projects, including two railway ventures, would further bolster infrastructure development collaboration, fostering a stronger bond between the two countries. She also expressed her gratitude to Modi for the warm hospitality extended during her visit for the G20 Summit in September.

Meanwhile, official sources disclosed that India had extended a grant assistance of `392.52 crore to Bangladesh for the Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link. As part of the Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line, a 65-km broad gauge route was constructed between Bangladesh’s Mongla Port and the existing rail network in Khulna. The inauguration of Unit 2 of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant in Bangladesh’s Rampal was celebrated as a project under India’s development initiatives. The 12.24-km rail project, with 6.78 km in Bangladesh and 5.46 km in Tripura between Nischintapur and Gangasagar, is expected to cut travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka.

Rail, energy projects

Rs 392.52 crore extended to Bangladesh for the Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link

A 65-km broad gauge route was constructed under the Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line project

Unit 2 of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant in Bangladesh’s Rampal inaugurated

