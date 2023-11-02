NCP legislator Kamlesh Singh withdraws support to Hemant Soren government

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The lone NCP legislator Kamlesh Singh on Wednesday, announced the withdrawal of his support to the Hemant Soren-led alliance government in Jharkhand. Holding a press conference at his official residence in Ranchi, Singh alleged that the people of the state were suffering due to the misrule of the Soren government.

“I had extended my support to the Hemant Soren-led alliance government in Jharkhand in 2019, but it did not come up to the expectations of 3.25 crore people of this state,” said Kamlesh Singh.

Singh said that his party extended support to the JMM-led coalition government in 2019 on the condition that the sub-division would be made a district, but the long pending demand still remains unfulfilled. He had given a deadline of October 31 for the announcement of Hussainabad as a district, which was not given heed by the state government, he said.

The Hussainabad MLA also alleged that illegal sand mining has increased in the state causing huge revenue loss to the state exchequer.

JMM Spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya, however, said that the withdrawal of support from Singh will not make any impact on the present government. In the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, the ruling alliance has 48 MLAs — 30 of JMM, 17 of Congress and one of RJD.

The BJP on the other hand, has 26 MLAs along with three of AJSU Party. The NCP and CPI (ML) have one MLA each, besides two other Independents. Notably, after the turmoil within the NCP in Maharashtra, Singh became a part of the Ajit Pawar-led faction, which is an ally of the BJP.

Singh, however, continued to be a part of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand, which has JMM, RJD and the Congress.

