Nitish locks horns with RJD ministers over credit for teachers recruitment

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar found himself in a tussle with his prominent coalition partner, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, over claims of credit for the recent appointment of 1.20 lakh teachers in the state’s government schools.

At an event organised by the State Energy Department in the capital city, Patna, Kumar advised his cabinet colleague Alok Mehta, an RJD minister, not to monopolise credit for the teacher recruitment. He emphasised that this achievement belonged to the government as a whole and not any specific political party. Nitish urged Mehta and the RJD to acknowledge that it was the Bihar government that recruited these teachers, emphasising unity over partisan claims.

The source of this dispute lay in some RJD members taking credit for fulfilling Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s promise to create 10 lakh jobs for the state’s youth. The timing of Nitish’s remarks coincided with the forthcoming issuance of provisional appointment letters to 25,000 newly recruited teachers via the Bihar Public Service Commission. These teachers were to receive their letters from the Chief Minister at Gandhi Maidan.

The RJD posted on social media expressing gratitude to Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for delivering on his promise and described it as a historic moment. Sources revealed that out of the 1,20,336 teachers appointed, 70,545 were for Classes 1-5, 26,089 for Classes 9 and 10, and 23,702 for Classes 11 and 12.

In the midst of this, Hindustani Awam Morcha patron and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi alleged that Nitish Kumar’s motive was to secure Uttar Pradesh’s Phulpur seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and expand JD(U)’s influence beyond Bihar. He claimed that many non-Bihar natives had been appointed as teachers.

