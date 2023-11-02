Home Nation

Oppn unable to digest LS Ethics panel is headed by OBC member, says BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

The BJP leader also claimed that "no power" can save TMC MP Mahua Moitra after all the evidence provided by him and others against her to the ethics committee.

Published: 02nd November 2023 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday alleged that TMC MP Mahua Moitra tried to create a wrong narrative about the proceedings of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee that is probing allegations of "gifts-for-query" against her.

Dubey's remark came hours after opposition members of the ethics panel stormed out of the meeting along with Moitra, accusing the committee's chairperson of asking the TMC leader personal and unethical questions.

Addressing a press conference here, Dubey said the committee was bound to question Moitra on the affidavit filed by businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

He also alleged that the opposition was perturbed by the fact that the panel is headed by an OBC member.

"They were unable to digest the fact," Dubey said.

The BJP leader also claimed that "no power" can save Moitra after all the evidence provided by him and others against her to the ethics committee.

Moitra has been accused of asking questions, which were keyed in through her parliamentary account, at the behest of Hiranandani in return for bribes and favours from the Dubai-based scion of a well-known business family.

ALSO READ | 'Questions to Mahua undignified': Oppn members storm out of Ethics meet along with TMC MP

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nishikant Dubey Mahua Moitra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp