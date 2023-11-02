Pulwama house where encounter took place in Feb 2019 attached

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Sending a strong message to people not to provide shelter to militants in their houses, the police on Wednesday attached a residential house in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, where an encounter happened in February 2019 in which a police DySP and an army man were killed.

The police attached the residential house of one Sanaullah Mir son of Mohammad Abdullah Mir at Turigam, Kulgam in south Kashmir after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities (Divisional Commissioner Kashmir), said an official.

“The house was linked in case FIR No.10/2023 U/S 302, 307 RPC, 7/27 A act, 13,16,18,19 ,20, 38, 39 UAPA in which three hard-core terrorists and DySP Aman Kumar Thakur and an army man Soumveer were killed,” he said.

On February 24, 2019, a fierce gunfight took place in a house in Turigam, Kulgam in which three Jaish militants including two Pakistanis were killed. In the gunfight, DySP Aman Thakur and an army jawan were also killed and a major and four army men injured.

The encounter had taken place 10 days after Jaish suicide bomber had rammed the explosive-laden car with a CRPF convoy at Lethpora, Pulwama in which 40 paramilitary personnel were killed and over a dozen injured.

