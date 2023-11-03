Abortive bid to kill radical group chief in strife-torn Manipur 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Criminals on Friday made an unsuccessful bid to kill a Meitei radical group chief in strife-torn Manipur.

The incident happened, when two gunmen who were reportedly travelling in a car, fired at the vehicle of Mayengbam Pramot Singh (56), chief of radical group Meitei Leepun. Pramot Singh, as well as his driver however escaped unhurt.

Sources said, Singh was on his way to attend a meeting at Meitei Leepun office in Langol. A case has been registered, however no arrest have been made yet.

Earlier this month, a local court had issued an arrest warrant against Singh for allegedly promoting enmity between communities and making statements prejudicial to national integration.

Meanwhile, in a major development, Many people have fled their homes in the Tengnoupal district following “atrocities and inhumane excesses” by the police commandos.

The fresh trouble in the state broke out after a subdivisional police officer was shot dead by the Kuki militants at Moreh in the Tengnoupal district earlier this week. After the incident, additional forces were rushed to the India-Myanmar border town.

In a joint statement, the tribal MLAs alleged that in the ongoing operations in Moreh, the state forces resorted to arson, indiscriminate firing, looting of civilian properties, vehicles and household items, including documents, gold and cash.

“The unprovoked brutality forced common people, including women and children, to flee into a nearby jungle. Several women have been mercilessly assaulted/molested by the commandos and admitted in the local hospital,” the legislators alleged.

They appealed to the ministry of home affairs to immediately intervene and ensure the withdrawal of the commandos deployed in Moreh and other Kuki-Zomi-Hmar tribal areas and replace them with neutral central forces. Further, they demanded that all the erring personnel be booked as per law.

The ethnic violence in the state, which broke out on May 3, left nearly 200 people dead and over 60,000 others displaced.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUWAHATI: Criminals on Friday made an unsuccessful bid to kill a Meitei radical group chief in strife-torn Manipur. The incident happened, when two gunmen who were reportedly travelling in a car, fired at the vehicle of Mayengbam Pramot Singh (56), chief of radical group Meitei Leepun. Pramot Singh, as well as his driver however escaped unhurt. Sources said, Singh was on his way to attend a meeting at Meitei Leepun office in Langol. A case has been registered, however no arrest have been made yet.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Earlier this month, a local court had issued an arrest warrant against Singh for allegedly promoting enmity between communities and making statements prejudicial to national integration. Meanwhile, in a major development, Many people have fled their homes in the Tengnoupal district following “atrocities and inhumane excesses” by the police commandos. The fresh trouble in the state broke out after a subdivisional police officer was shot dead by the Kuki militants at Moreh in the Tengnoupal district earlier this week. After the incident, additional forces were rushed to the India-Myanmar border town. In a joint statement, the tribal MLAs alleged that in the ongoing operations in Moreh, the state forces resorted to arson, indiscriminate firing, looting of civilian properties, vehicles and household items, including documents, gold and cash. “The unprovoked brutality forced common people, including women and children, to flee into a nearby jungle. Several women have been mercilessly assaulted/molested by the commandos and admitted in the local hospital,” the legislators alleged. They appealed to the ministry of home affairs to immediately intervene and ensure the withdrawal of the commandos deployed in Moreh and other Kuki-Zomi-Hmar tribal areas and replace them with neutral central forces. Further, they demanded that all the erring personnel be booked as per law. The ethnic violence in the state, which broke out on May 3, left nearly 200 people dead and over 60,000 others displaced. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp