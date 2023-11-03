Home Nation

Assailants 'kiss, strip and shoot video' of a female student at IIT-Banaras Hindu University campus

By Online Desk

A female student of the Indian Institute of Technology - Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) was forcibly kissed and stripped by three unidentified men inside the campus on Wednesday night. 

Shocked by the attack, the students boycotted classes on Thursday and took to the streets. The protesting students demanded strict action against the assailants.

The student was taking a stroll inside the university campus when she was attacked.

According to the complaint by the student, She was strolling near the Karman Veer Baba temple with her friend when three youths riding a bullet gagged her and took her to a corner. They first kissed her and then stripped her to make videos and took photos. When the student screamed, the assailants threatened to kill her. The victim remained trapped for 10-15 minutes. They also took her phone number.

After the incident, the Registrar issued an order that all the barricades in the institute would be closed between 10 pm to 5 am. 

A case has been registered against three miscreants under sections 354(b) of the Indian Penal Code, 506 and 66 of the IT Act.

