Caste calculus: Rajbhar, 3 others set to join Yogi team on November 12 

Two meetings of UP BJP leaders, involving CM Yogi Aditaynath and his deputies, with party chief and Home Minister Amit Shah have already taken place in the last two days.

OP Rajbhar and Dara Singh Chouhan

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP is likely to induct some faces from its ally, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, into the UP cabinet ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections due early next year. The induction of OP Rajbhar, the SBSP chief, and three others in the UP cabinet, headed by CM Yogi Aditaynath, is likely to take place by November 12 after consultation among BJP’s central committee members.

“Two meetings of UP BJP leaders, involving CM Yogi Aditaynath and his deputies, with party chief and Home Minister Amit Shah have already taken place in the last two days. The party leaders from UP and the party’s central unit reportedly discussed how to accommodate the ally and others in the cabinet,” said a senior party functionary on Thursday.

Party sources said the induction of the ally into the cabinet would have a wider electoral impact for the NDA-led BJP in UP in the 2024 LS elections. At an event over the party’s new extension building, the first meeting of UP BJP leaders with central leadership took place. The meeting focused on a wider discussion on the proposed UP cabinet reshuffle.

While speaking to the media, OP Rajbhar said he was hopeful of getting a berth in the UP cabinet. He said the UP CM and deputy CMs also had a meeting with BJP central leaders who would decide on accommodating the ally. Speaking on NDA’s electoral prospects in UP in 2024, Rajbhar said that the alliance would win all 80 seats from UP as opposition parties have been fighting with each other. BJP sources say Rajbhar’s induction has “almost been “okayed” at the BJP meeting held on Thursday.

Amid the buzz over Yogi team’s reshuffle, sources said the state cabinet expansion would likely take place by November 12 and that three more would be made ministers. Sources said the party wanted to accommodate Rajbhar and others in a bid to polarise OBCs and others castes.

Rajbhar has also hinted that a final word on cabinet expansion would be available on November 7. Late Thursday evening, a BJP source hinted that a consensus on Dara Singh Chouhan was emerging for a cabinet berth in the Yogi cabinet.

Chouhan had recently joined the BJP around the time Rajbhar quit the SP. Chouhan was the minister in the previous Yogi cabinet. However, he joined the SP during the last assembly elections after quitting the BJP.

