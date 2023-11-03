Cong has neglected tribals, OBCs in Chhattisgarh: Modi

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a fiery speech during the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Maharally’ in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an aim at the Congress on Thursday, accusing them of corruption, neglecting tribal communities, and showing disrespect to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

As Chhattisgarh gears up for elections, PM Modi emphasised that the Congress and development cannot coexist. PM Modi lamented that under Congress rule, tribals remained marginalised, the poor were overlooked, and OBCs were disparaged. He criticised the Congress for making empty promises that often went unfulfilled, despite oaths taken with the sacred Gangajal.

He urged the people to vote for the BJP to protect the interests of tribals, the poor, and the underprivileged. He particularly pointed out the Congress’s opposition to a tribal daughter, Droupadi Murmu, assuming the position of President, calling on the state’s tribals to seek revenge for this insult. Accusing the Bhupesh Baghel government of rampant corruption and nepotism, PM Modi vowed that those who had looted the state would face consequences and be made to return ill-gotten gains after the BJP returned to power.

PM Modi emphasised that this election was not just about electing MLAs or ministers but about shaping the future of the youth, who had been deceived by Congress in various ways, such as manipulating the state’s Public Service Commission.

He accused the Congress of engaging in corruption related to cows, liquor, and coal levy, and alleged that nepotism and corruption were inherent in the Congress’s policy. To make education more accessible, he announced that MBBS and engineering courses would be taught in Hindi. He reiterated that the Congress’s claims of exclusive paddy procurement by the state government were false. In response, the Congress labeled PM Modi’s claims as a “bundle of lies.”

