Home Nation

ED raids against Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand end; minister alleges harassment

The searches went on for about 23 hours and this is part of the conspiracy to harass AAP leaders. We were harassed since morning, the minister told reporters after ED officials left his residence.

Published: 03rd November 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard outside the premises of Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand during a raid by ED officials, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Enforcement Directorate raids at the premises of Delhi Cabinet Minister Raaj Kumar Anand ended early Friday after about 23 hours, with the legislator alleging that the action was a "conspiracy to harass" Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

The searches, undertaken as part of a money laundering investigation against the minister and some others linked to him, were launched around 7:30 am on Thursday and came to close around 5 am on Friday.

The searches went on for about 23 hours and this is part of the conspiracy to harass AAP leaders. We were harassed since morning, the minister told reporters after ED officials left his residence in the Civil Lines area of the national capital.

The probe against Anand was undertaken as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMlA), the sources had said.

The investigation stems from a charge sheet filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on charges of false declarations in imports for customs evasion of more than Rs 7 crore apart from international hawala transactions, the sources said.

A local court recently took cognisance of the DRI prosecution complaint after which the ED filed a PMLA case against Anand and some others, they said.

Anand, 57, is the minister for social welfare and SC/ST welfare among others in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

He is an MLA from Patel Nagar.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raaj Kumar Enforcement Directorate Raids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp